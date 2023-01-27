THE family of a Sheerwater woman who lay dead for more than three years before her body was discovered is expected to demand that the Surrey Coroner should examine whether various care and welfare services acted appropriately to keep her safe.
A hearing into the death of Laura Winham, 38, is to be held at Woking on Monday morning. It will establish the scope of a full inquest.
It will hear how her body was discovered in her social housing flat in Devonshire Avenue by her brother Roy in May 2021 after he had asked the police to break into the premises.
Laura was severely mentally ill and had become estranged from her family. She had repeatedly failed to reply to letters, phone calls and texts and answer the door to family members over three-and- half years.
Her “mummified” body was discovered after Roy had gone to the flat to tell her that her father had died. He had looked through the letter box to see saw what appeared to be a foot poking out from under a blanket.
Laura’s sister Nicky said social and mental health services and the housing association had “turned a blind eye” to several warning signs of her plight.
“Everybody who was in contact with Laura and had a duty to her at some stage simply wiped their hands of her and forgot her,” she said. “She was abandoned and left to die.
“No-one should have to suffer the way Laura did due to the lack of support given to her mental health.”
Laura had schizophrenia but had overcome physical disability, deafness, heart problems and teenage mental health issues to do well at school and graduate from university. Her family said she had been sociable and had friends until her mental health problems worsened. Welfare and social services failed to act on clear signs of Laura’s deteriorating health and did not carry out the checks that would have led to the discovery of her body.
Speaking for the county’s social services, a Surrey County Council spokesman said: “This is a truly tragic case and our sympathies and deepest condolences are with Laura’s family and friends.
“It’s important that every aspect of this complex case is reviewed and we’re committed to participating fully in the inquest process. This will include providing any information that is needed to support the Coroner’s enquiries.”
A Surrey Police spokesman told the News & Mail: “Police attended an address in Woking following a concern for safety report on 24 May 2021. Sadly, the body of a woman in her 30s was found inside the property. An investigation was completed and officers were satisfied that there was no third-party involvement. A file was passed to the coroner.
“Officers previously attended the address in October 2017, no offences were identified and a report was completed and shared with adult social care at that time”
Woking Borough Council, which is believed to own Laura’s flat, has been asked to comment on its involvement in her case and that of the housing association.