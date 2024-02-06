The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest update from the CQC shows these Surrey care homes have been given ratings:
• Eastlake: Requires improvement, last inspected on December 5.
• Rainscombe Bungalow: Inadequate, last inspected on December 6.
• Nutbush Cottage: Inadequate, last inspected on November 28.
• Rainscombe House: Inadequate, last inspected on December 4.
Services scored as 'inadequate' will generally be put under special measures by the CQC, and will likely undergo further inspections. 'Requires improvement' is less serious, but still means the service is not meeting expectations.
Well-performing organisations will instead be given a 'good' or 'outstanding' rating.