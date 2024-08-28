The multi-award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion returns to Woking.
Derren Brown brings his brand-new live show Only Human, to New Victoria Theatre next year from Tuesday, June 17 to Saturday, June 21.
Content is still under wraps, but it is guaranteed to give audiences a mind-blowing experience that will take their breath away.
Derren said: “Each show begins with a blank canvas and the question of what I could do with a thousand or more people locked in a room with me. It’s exciting, very exciting.”
Among his many previous productions are Derren Brown Showman, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Enigma, Derren Brown’s Svengali and Derren Brown: Miracle.
His shows have garnered a record-breaking five Olivier Award nominations for Best Entertainment, winning twice – the largest number of nominations and wins for one-person shows in the history of the Awards.