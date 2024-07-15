The Surrey County Council Engineer is to be asked to inspect Maybury Hill in Woking to suggest safety measures after two serious accidents in one week.
The request will be made by Pyrford borough councillor Peter Graves, who said short bursts of speed by motorists frustrated at having to wait at a series of pedestrian crossings and a mini-roundabout seems to be causing problems.
On Monday, 8 July a pedestrian was killed and on Sunday 14 July a motorcyclist in his 20s was taken to a major trauma centre by Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance after a collision with a black Citroen Picasso. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Cllr Graves is discussing the issue with colleagues, including Ellen Nicholson a councillor for neighbouring Mount Hermon.
“There are five crossings with traffic lights and a mini-roundabout in a stretch of about 400 metres,” Cllr Graves said.
“Motorists need to be reminded that it is a pedestrian-dense area. You can’t predict when pedestrians will press the button at the lights. It’s not clear what more can be done to make the road safer, perhaps reduce the speed limit to 20mph.”
Cllr Nicholson wrote to the county council in February about safety concerns in the area and had faded road markings repainted.
The two councillors and others in neighbouring Canalside are to discuss the issue with the area’s county councilllors to try to come up with solutions.
Cllr Graves has taken action over nearby Princess Road where a car recently hit two other vehicles.
“It’s normally a quiet road but you get souped up cars terrifying for residents. Fortunately no one has so far been injured,” he said.
Cllr Graves invited the Surrey Police borough commander to visit and he set up a community speed watch team.