Woking MP Will Forster has called on the new Government to “change course” in the face of new statistics.
The latest statistics state that ministers must “protect vulnerable pensioners” with thousands at risk of having to choose between heating and eating this winter.
Analysis of the new data shows that in Woking, 4,632 pensioners aged over 80 are not in receipt of pension credit. Additionally, they will lose their Winter Fuel Payment they were previously entitled to unless they receive other benefits.
All those aged over 80 were previously entitled to £300 each to help with their energy bills to stay warm during the winter months but many will now lose the money.
Last year, those aged over 80 in Woking received £1,262,700 in support with £2,818,700 given out to all pensioners in the constituency. These numbers are expected to fall drastically this winter.
In total, 15,236 Woking pensioners do not receive pension credit and are at risk of losing support due to the cuts. Mr Forster has called on the Government to “reverse these proposals and protect vulnerable pensioners” this winter.
The Lib Dem MP said: “Thousands of pensioners here in Woking are desperately worried about how they will make it through this winter. We are especially concerned about vulnerable older pensioners and these figures are deeply worrying.”
“I have heard countless stories from those who now say they will have to choose between staying warm or putting food on the table as a result of this Government’s decision.
“Cutting these payments for thousands of my constituents, including many that are just barely getting by, is the completely wrong thing to be doing.
“It is not too late for this new Government to change course, reverse these proposals and protect vulnerable pensioners here in Woking this winter.”