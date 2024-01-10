The RSPCA has revealed it has found loving new homes for more than 14,000 animals in a decade in Surrey, with the remarkable rehoming feat revealed to mark its 200th birthday in 2024.
The charity has come a long way since 1824 – when founding members of the charity met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then-Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.
Now – as the royal society enters its landmark 200th anniversary year – the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals, as the charity aims to “create a better world for every animal”.
Today Surrey is served by a team of RSPCA rescuers who save animals and investigate cruelty while also offering welfare advice and help to pet owners in need.
The county is also home to six independent RSPCA branches – Surrey East; Alton, Haslemere and Petersfield; Purley, Caterham & District; Surrey Woking & District; Guildford and Epsom Branch; and Hants and Surrey Branch – as well as one national centre, Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham, who rehabilitate and rehome rescued animals and help animals most in need in the area.
Many will have endured horrendous suffering but with the care of dedicated staff and volunteers they will be helped to recover before they are found loving homes.
The latest available figures show that in the ten years up until the end of 2022 these centres have found new homes for a staggering 14,349 animals. Additionally they have helped pet owners in the county by providing:
- 9,268 neuters (to stop unwanted pregnancies and promote responsible ownership)
- 9,282 microchips – to help reunited lost pets with their owners.
Nationally the charity has rehomed 405,839 pets in need of a new home since 2013 thanks to its network of 140 branches and animal centres across England and Wales – which equates to 11 animals every day.
Also during that time 615,000 animals have been patients at the charity’s hospitals for anything from life-saving operations to welfare treatments and a staggering 1.7 million vet treatments have been carried out.
Throughout their history local RSPCA teams have helped thousands more animals in the county and are determined to carry on their amazing work as the RSPCA marks a new chapter – at a time when animals are facing bigger challenges than ever with the cost-of-living crisis.
Animal neglect and abandonment is sadly at a three-year high. In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect – higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.
However, rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and its branches and centres are full to bursting.
The charity is also faced with increased bills and less donations because of the cost of living crisis – one of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare.
To support the RSPCA’s pledge to support a million-strong movement for animal welfare by 2030 or donate, visit its website at https://www.rspca.org.uk/whatwedo/whoweare/history