The county is also home to six independent RSPCA branches – Surrey East; Alton, Haslemere and Petersfield; Purley, Caterham & District; Surrey Woking & District; Guildford and Epsom Branch; and Hants and Surrey Branch – as well as one national centre, Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham, who rehabilitate and rehome rescued animals and help animals most in need in the area.