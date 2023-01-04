Dr Kieran Sharrock, GP committee acting chair at BMA England, said: "Despite promises to recruit 5,000 – and then 6,000 – more GPs, the Government has now overseen the loss of the equivalent of more than 1,900 full-time fully qualified GPs in England since 2015."That almost a quarter of this loss happened in the last 12 months alone speaks volumes to the intense pressures that practices and staff are under."