Freezing fog is set to hit Surrey and Hampshire overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning, The Met Office has warned.
According to the 'yellow' warning, visibility is expected to be as low as 50 to 100 meters in some areas, leading to difficult driving conditions and potential travel delays.
Untreated surfaces may also become slippery, increasing the chance of accidents or injuries. Flights may also be affected, with the possibility of delays or cancellations.
The Met Office advises that if you are planning to travel, you should check the latest weather forecast and road conditions before setting off.
If you're on the roads, make sure to drive slowly and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. If you're flying, check with your airline before leaving for the airport.