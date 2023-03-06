WEATHER warnings have been issued for snow and ice in Surrey and Hampshire spanning three days starting tonight (Monday).
The Met Office has issued one yellow warning for snow and ice affecting the region from 9pm Monday until 10am Tuesday, and another for snow all day Wednesday.
Forecasters say the weather conditions will lead to “difficult” travel conditions in places.
A band of rain will edge southwards through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, turning to snow on hills and lower levels in places.
Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but 1 to 2 cm could settle in some spots, most likely over high ground and southern parts of the warning area.
As skies clear overnight, ice is also likely to form readily on untreated surfaces.
Further spells of snow are then forecast to reach parts of southwest England late on Tuesday evening and spread north during the early hours of Wednesday before clearing away eastwards during Wednesday daytime.
Untreated surfaces are expected to become icy.
For the latest Met Office updates see https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2023-03-06&id=5ec38905-064d-47b7-aced-9a220c8dac42