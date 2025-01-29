A former Cygnet Hospital Woking patient who was hospitalised for his mental health said the positive care he received has “inspired” him to improve the lives of others.
Levi Kent is using his own experience as a mental health inpatient to support others through their own recovery across different Cygnet Health Care services.
Levi, 29, was first admitted to mental health services in 2017, when he was 21-years-old and his admission onto an acute ward lasted six months.
He explained: “I found this experience challenging and confusing as I didn't have much knowledge or awareness of mental health problems and services.
“I shrugged off the experience as I felt it was a one-off and would just go away. But in 2019, I had my second admission to an acute ward and was there for another six months. Again I shrugged off the experience and just got back to my life.
“It wasn't until my third and final admission that I truly gained insight into myself and my problems. I dismissed mental health before and saw it as something that could be easily overcome but I realised it was a challenge and took work, patience and perseverance.”
Levi was admitted to the low secure ward at Cygnet Hospital Woking and said he found the experience “challenging but rewarding”.
He added: “I engaged in Occupational Therapy activities, vocational roles, psychology and health and well-being. All of this led to me building confidence and learning new skills. My peers and the staff were all very supportive and friendly which made the experience easier.”
Whilst he was a patient at the Redding Way service, Levi spoke with an NHS professional who recommended he would be a perfect fit for the Expert by Experience role (EbyE).
EbyEs are people who have lived experience of using or caring for someone who has used health and/or social care services.
“I was interested to find out more so as soon as I was discharged in November 2023 I got in touch with the Lived Experience Network and eventually I joined the team,” Levi said.
“I was inspired by the care I was given, it made me want to improve the lives of others too.
“After much training I began doing visits and now I cover Cygnet Hospital Woking, Cygnet Hospital Maidstone and Cygnet Hospital Colchester. The care across all three services is absolutely phenomenal, you can tell all staff really want to improve the lives of patients.”
Describing his areas of focus as an EbyE, Levi said: “My priorities include building authentic, meaningful and trusting relationships with service users and staff in order to continue improving the mental health care system, making sure all voices are heard and championing co-production to create a more balanced and inclusive care process.
“I feel the role is essential to bring forth connection and the continuation of quality improvement in services.
“When service users realise they are being cared for by people who have their best interests at heart, it makes them more motivated to progress.”