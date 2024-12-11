In almost three years of collecting other people’s rubbish from the roads and verges of Woking’s thoroughfares, the Woking Litter Warriors (WLW) have uncovered some strange finds.
Some of them include a samurai sword and numerous knives, used syringes, glass soft drink bottles from the 50s and 60s, countless hubcaps, car parts and vehicle licence plates. But probably none so unusual as those collected on Sunday, December 8 along the length of Kestrel Way.
A total of 29 grams of marijuana buds in separate packets (plus a full smoking kit) and an abandoned stash of what appeared to be gifts due for delivery in time for Christmas by Evri.
WLW founder Lauren Horncastle said: “Janet, one of our volunteers, found a small black tub in the bushes and when she opened it, a strong and distinct aroma came off the contents.
”It was easily recognisable as marijuana and we later handed it in to the police – after asking them not to arrest us for possession! Then a little later Tony, another of our volunteers, hauled two black bin bags out of the undergrowth and when he opened them up, was astonished to find no fewer than 8 packages from Frasers and Debenhams.
“A passing Evri employee and his supervisor collected them all from us, they had apparently been dumped by one of their drivers. We reported the incident to Frasers later on.”
It was the Warriors’ fourth visit to Kestrel Way after initially dubbing it ‘the most disgusting area’ cleaned up to date and little seems to have changed since it was last reported by WLW to the News and Mail in May, 2022.
If you’d like to help the Litter Warriors clean up Woking, they meet as a group roughly once a month and can be found on social media or you can email them at [email protected].