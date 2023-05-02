A 37-year-old man died after falling from the multi-storey car park alongside the Victoria Way dual-carriageway in Woking on bank holiday Monday afternoon.
The emergency services were called at around 1.37pm when the man was found lying in the road by a member of the public.
South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics, Surrey Police officers and a Surrey Fire and Rescue Service crew attended the incident.
“The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards,” said a police spokesperson. “His next of kin have been informed.
“Enquiries to establish what happened are under way, but the death is not thought to be suspicious.
“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with but was reopened soon after.”
Anyone who has been affected as a result of witnessing the death can seek support from the police victim and witness care unit, via the website https://victimandwitnesscare.org.uk/about.php.