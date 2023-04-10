LOCAL election day on May 4 is getting closer – and there is only a week left to register to vote.
Those who need to register, including those who have recently moved house, need to do so before midnight on Monday April 17, to have a voice at next month's poll.
Surrey operates under two-tier local government system, with a county-wide council that sits atop of 11 boroughs and districts.
On May 4, it’s the boroughs and districts that go to the polls.
Surrey Heath, Spelthorne, Epsom & Ewell, and Guildford will have 'all out' elections, where every councillor in every ward will be decided on election day.
The same process is also happening in Mole Valley and Waverley, although this is because of boundary changes.
In Mole Valley there will be 13 new wards, down from 21, represented by 39 seats rather than the previous 41.
Waverley too has undergone major changes and instead of returning 57 members there will now only be 50 councillors.
The remaining five boroughs and districts – Woking, Elmbridge, Tandridge, Runnymede, Reigate & Banstead – will be voting for a third of their councillors.
This year will also be the first time all voters will be required to show photo ID to vote in person.
In previous elections, residents of Woking have taken part in the Government’s photo ID pilot tests.
The law was changed last year so that voters have to show photo ID before being issued a ballot paper in polling stations for general, local, police and crime commissioner elections, or any future referendum.