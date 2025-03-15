Surrey’s district and borough councils have put forward a proposal for local government reorganisation, with the majority favouring a model that would see the county divided into three unitary authorities.
The move is part of the Government’s first wave of local government reform, which ministers have indicated is necessary to unlock the benefits of devolution.
The proposal argues that restructuring Surrey’s councils could generate significant financial savings by reducing the number of elections, councillors, and senior managers, as well as eliminating service duplication.
Analysis suggests that while two unitary councils could save around £35 million annually, the three-unitary model—covering northwest, southwest, and east Surrey—would offer greater local accountability and align more closely with the county’s existing economic and geographic identities, despite achieving slightly lower savings of £20 million per year.
Supporters believe this structure would improve service delivery, strengthen local economies, and ensure councils remain connected to their communities.
Most district and borough leaders back the three-unitary option, arguing that it strikes the best balance between efficiency and local representation.
Cllr Paul Follows, leader of Waverley Borough Council, described the proposal as a key moment for local governance in the county.
"This is a pivotal moment for the future of local governance in Surrey. By moving to unitary councils, we can streamline services, reduce costs, and better respond to the needs of our communities," he said.
"At the same time, we recognise the opportunity to strengthen our local economies and create more cohesive, dynamic areas. But only if the new councils represent areas that have a consistent geography, local economy and identity that residents recognise.
"I am convinced that only the three unitary option could deliver new councils that unlock all of the potential benefits while remaining fully responsive to local needs and accountable to local people."
The leader of Guildford Borough Council, Cllr Julia McShane, also backed the three authority model.
“Local government reorganisation provides an important opportunity to secure a strong future for our communities in Guildford and those across the county,” she said.
“Today we have published a report outlining potential options for the future shape of local government in Surrey. The vast majority of the 11 district and borough councils support a move to three unitary authorities.
This approach would provide our residents with more locally focused governance, improved service delivery, and a system that better reflects the needs and priorities of our diverse communities.
“We remain committed to working together with Surrey councils to agree a proposal that provides the best possible outcome for our residents."
The proposal will be discussed at council meetings across Surrey’s districts and boroughs on March 17, 18 and 19.
It is included in the agenda pack for Waverley Borough Council’s Extraordinary Full Council Meeting on Tuesday, March 18.