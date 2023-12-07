The closure of the M3 between Bagshot and Lightwater is likely to cause a serious knock-on effect for traffic this weekend.
Work will take place from Friday to Monday to demolish the Bagshot Heath footbridge that spans the M3, connecting Lightwater Country Park to Whitmoor Road, Bagshot.
A full closure of the M3 between J3 and J4 southbound, and J4a to J3 northbound, will be in place from 9pm Friday until 6am on Monday.
Diversions will be in place for all routes.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead as significant traffic delays are anticipated.
Surrey Heath council's portfolio holder for sustainable transport and planning, Cllr Alan Ashbery, said: “This full closure of the M3 is likely to cause significant travel delays locally on one of the busiest weekends in the run up to Christmas.
“Local roads will be affected with motorists taking alternative routes, so I would urge people to check traffic before they travel, leave extra time, and even take alternative transport options where possible. Travelling safely is the priority.
“The council will continue to press National Highways to build the replacement footbridge over the M3 as soon as possible.
"We appreciate how important a route this is for local pedestrians, and feel the current proposed reopening date of Autumn 2025 for the new bridge needs to be brought forward urgently, for the benefit of the local community.”
National Highways closed the bridge to pedestrians in October following urgent safety concerns as a result of a structural survey.
Surrey Heath Borough Council has issued a Control of Pollution Act consent for this weekend’s demolition work, which aims to control and mitigate the potential noise impacts on local residents as far as practicable.
Conditions include a restriction on the noisiest demolition works to daytime hours only, and National Highways is also required to notify nearby residents a minimum of 72 hours prior to any works starting with a contact number to call during the works if they have any questions or issues.
Any noise complaints can be reported to the National Highways Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 500, which is available 24 hours a day, or via email to [email protected].
More information on the project is available at the National Highways website: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-east/m3-bagshot-heath-footbridge/