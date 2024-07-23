The two remaining closures will be next spring and National Highways (NH) has said they will avoid busy holiday periods and give a minimum of four weeks’ notice. Junctions 10 and 11 were closed in July to allow for installation of a new bridge on the roundabout.
Regarding the July closure, NH said: “A big thank you to everyone who changed their plans and took advice to avoid the Wisley to Chertsey stretch of the M25 while it was closed.
“This was our third full weekend closure and as a result, there’s now a new bridge and new gantries in place.”
The three-year project is meant to be completed in summer next year. Aims are to reduce congestion, create a smoother flow of traffic and provide safer journeys.