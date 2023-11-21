A vanner called Zeus is looking for his forever home.
The eight-year-old is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he searches for his new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Zeus is a lovely mini cob who has a fabulous mane and full feather. He is around 12.1 hands high.
“Zeus is good to handle in the stable and very easy to groom. He also is very much a people pony who loves fuss and attention. He can be turned out into the field with other geldings and is good to catch.
“He can be stabled and loads well onto a trailer.
“Zeus has been out for in-hand walks around our centre and has proved very bold and confident, although he can get a little strong when he is excited or he becomes impatient.
“He would excel at a little job and could become a driving pony in the right home.
“Because of his strength, we do not feel he is suited to being ridden by children.
“Zeus is passported, microchipped and up to date with teeth, vaccines and the farrier. His adoption fee is £350.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Zeus, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.