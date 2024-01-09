A lovable cat called Colin is searching for his forever home.
The six-year-old is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he looks for his new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Colin came to us after his owners were no longer able to look after him.
“When he arrived at Millbrook he was quite shy – and on occasions he still can be.
“However, he is friendly, gentle-natured and happy to sit on your lap. All the volunteers and staff love him.
“Colin was in a bad state regarding his skin when he came to us and had fur loss due to a flea allergy.
“He was very skinny and needed some TLC from the staff and volunteers.
“Colin also had a touch of cat flu. He has since put on weight and his skin has really improved and his sniffles have gone, so we are happy for him to find his forever home.
“He could live in a home with secondary-school children.
“But because he has had a touch of cat flu, he will need to be the only cat in his new home. He cannot live with dogs.
“Colin is a handsome chap with a lot of love to offer.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Colin, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.