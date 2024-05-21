Cllr Louise Morales has been elected Mayor of Woking at the official Mayor Making ceremony on Monday.
After a year as Deputy Mayor, Louise is “looking forward to celebrating cultural diversity and learning new things about the Woking community”.
Louise, who was born in Bristol but moved to Woking in 1996, studied botany at the University of Manchester. She is a private gardener and qualified horticultural teacher, and was elected councillor for Old Woking in 2011.
During her mayoral year, Louise has chosen to support The Lighthouse, who run community hubs in Woking and Barnsbury.
“The Lighthouse does wonderful work and I am keen to raise money for them to continue their hard work,” she said.
Louise will be supported by her husband, Fernando.
Cllr Amanda Boote was appointed Deputy Mayor.