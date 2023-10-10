THE independent chair of Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership has confirmed a Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review will be undertaken following the discovery of Sara Sharif’s body at a property in Horsell in August.
Derek Benson said: “On behalf of the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership (SSCP), I would like to extend my sincere condolences to anyone who knew and cared about Sara Sharif.
“Following Sara’s tragic death in Woking, I can confirm a Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review (LCSPR) will be undertaken.
“This review will be independently led by the SSCP and is a statutory process that will bring together partners including the police, health, social care and education to review the practice of all agencies involved with the family and identify any learning.
“This process is likely to take some time, and findings may not be shared by the SSCP until the partnership is assured that doing so will not prejudice any future legal proceedings.”