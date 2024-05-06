The traditional name for a male of any species of falcon, including the peregrine, is a tiercel while the female is called a falcon. The tiercel is a third smaller than the falcon and it has been suggested that the term is derived from an Old French word tercual, derived from the Latin tertius meaning “third”. Peregrines were on the brink of extinction in the 1960s, at least in lowland England. Their population decline was partly due to due to the impact of pesticides in the food chain, which thinned their egg shells. In addition, peregrines were subject to illegal persecution for fear of competition with the interests of rearing game and sport-racing birds.