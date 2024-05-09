Guildford and Waverley Borough Councils are launching a campaign to become autism-friendly communities with a free event at G Live on Monday 13 May.
Booking for the event is not required however some of the activities are available for pre-booking and the event is autism friendly. There is plenty on offer from organisations hosting information stands to activities and presentations.
Waverley and Guildford Borough Councils are part of five Autism-friendly communities as Surrey County Council continues to launch autism-friendly communities with Surrey Downs to be next.
The event begins at 2pm and finishes at 6 pm at G Live in Guildford and to help those with autism there will also be a quiet room with dimmed lighting available and no background music at the event.
There are estimated to be more than 12,000 autistic people in Surrey and the campaign aims to give these people a voice and make it easier for them to access shops and services by improving the county's understanding of autism.
Sinead Mooney, Surrey County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said:
“Our all-age autism strategy sets out a vision for an autism-friendly Surrey where autistic people, whatever their age, can lead healthy, safe and fulfilling lives. We aim to break down barriers and inequalities that autistic people face in their daily lives which is why we are supporting communities to become as inclusive and welcoming as possible for autistic people.
Please come along to the event or visit our website to learn more about the autism-friendly communities initiative.”
The event aims that attendees leave with a better understanding of autism and can allow businesses and residents to help make Surrey more accessible to people with autism.
To Find out more about the County’s autism strategy head to www.surreycc.gov.uk/community/autism/understanding-autism