Primary school pupils have designed health and safety posters that will be displayed on a housing development building site in their village.
Pupils from Lakeside Primary School, in Deepcut, were invited by Bewley Homes to design posters for the site of 65 new homes on Frimhurst Farm. The builder ran an assembly at which it promoted the importance of health and safety on building sites.
The project was held as a competition and the winners were Henry Jobson and Tooba Syed.
Their posters will be framed and displayed around the site.
Sam Armstrong, head teacher at Lakeside Primary School, said: “We are delighted Bewley Homes invited us to collaborate on this.
“The children learnt a lot from the presentation and we look forward to visiting Bewley’s new development soon.”
Matt Jenkins, Bewley’s health and safety manager, gave Henry and Tooba gift vouchers as prizes at a special school assembly.
Matt said: “The entries were excellent and because it was so difficult to pick a winner, we had to pick two.
“We are looking forward to inviting Henry and Tooba to our site to see their poster signs in the coming months.”
Chloe Willman, head of customer experience at Bewley, said: “We are focused on promoting health and safety on our construction sites, as well as educating young people in local communities on how to be safe around our sites.
“This collaboration with Lakeside Primary School was also important to educate and excite young children on the opportunities of working in the housebuilding sector.”