Kick back and enjoy the natural beauty of Surrey in the summer evening while listening to catchy tunes at Painshill Park.
‘Live Music Lates’ will feature solo artists and bands performing on the great lawn. Remaining line up includes:
- Oasish, Wednesday, July 3
- Boot Led Zeppelin, Thursday, July 4
- T Rextasy, Wednesday, July 10
- Genesis Connected, Thursday, July 11
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be on offer from the bar and food vendors including Rustic Bros Pizza Co, Pomodoro E Basilico and Painshill BBQ. Or rustle up your own food and drink and sit down and enjoy a picnic.
For non-members, tickets are £22 for adults and £7.50 for children over the age of five. Companions of disabled visitors go free, as do children under five. Painshill adult members pay £15 and child members go for £5.
Further information can be found online at https://www.painshill.co.uk/events/painshill-live-music-lates/