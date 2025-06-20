After the success of last year’s Go Grab Life walk, Woking & Sam Beare Hospice will be holding the event again on Sunday, 29 June at the beautiful De Vere Horsley Estate.
Set amidst acres of Surrey parkland, the De Vere Horsley Estate has history and heritage at every turn. The walk can be either a 4km or 8km (2 laps) route around the estate taking in the stunning Horsley Towers and its beautiful lake. Gather family, friends and colleagues to make memories and Go Grab Life in aid of hospice care.
The name Go Grab Life was inspired by one of the hospice patients Nicky Newman, a breast cancer campaigner who shared her journey on social media. Her positive and honest outlook inspired others to "Go Grab Life" and make precious memories.
Nicky was cared for by the hospice in 2023, providing palliative care to her whilst living at home before coming into the hospice in September.
“Go Grab Life; you never truly know what is coming round the corner, so don’t take anything for granted,” said Nicky.
Last year, this walk was a wonderful celebration and after its huge success, the hospice hopes you will want to join again, this time as a prequel to East Horsley's Big Day Out which will start soon after the walk finishes.
The walk will take place at 11am and includes free parking and entry to the Big Day Out – a family fun afternoon also at Horsley Towers which includes lots of food and drink options, live music, kids’ activities and a classic car show.
Adult entry is £22, under 16 £12 and under 5's are free.
Register for the walk on the website at www.wsbh.org.uk, or just turn up on the day.
