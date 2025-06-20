Climbing the mountain Ben Nevis is an impressive challenge in itself, but add a backpack carrying an 18-month-old child into the equation and you have an awesome supermum.
The supermum is Woking & Sam Beare Hospice senior staff nurse Ashley Frame, the lead falls nurse in the inpatient unit at the hospice.
Ashley decided to take on this challenge to raise funds for some new falls equipment, demonstrating once again how the team go above and beyond to show their support for their amazing place of work.
“I have completed difficult walks before with my daughter, Harley, on my back,” says Ashley. “But I don’t think I realised just how heavy she would be this time around!
“I had a fantastic team walking with me so when the weight became too much we all took it in turns to carry her. Some of the paths were pretty narrow, but I completely trusted everyone to look after her.
“The climb took a total of eight hours up and down, and the spectacular, clear views at the top made every step worthwhile.
“We went prepared with our layers and waterproofs as knew how changeable the weather could be, but we couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful sunny day.
“Harley loved every second of it, happily laughing and taking in the scenery around her. It will be pretty special showing her the photos when she’s older and telling her how she climbed Ben Nevis at the age of just 18 months!”
Ashley raised a total of £1,183. This equates to five sensor mats and 11 sensor clips which will be used for patients’ safety.
If Ashley has inspired you to take on a challenge to raise money for the hospice, they would love to hear from you. For more details visit wsbh.org.uk, or email [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.