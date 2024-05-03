Lisa Townsend has been re-elected as Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner for the next four years.
The Conservative candidate polled 95,538 votes across the county, some 13,000 votes clear of the Liberal Democrat Paul Kennedy (82,213).
Labour candidate Kate Chinn (42,813) edged out out Independent Alex Coley (42,052) for third place.
One of Ms Townsend’s flagship policies has been the campaign to end violence against women and girls, and she has been working on various community projects including Safer Streets, tackling anti-social behaviour and support services for victims.
Ms Townsend has said her immediate priorities are maintaining and growing the police force as well as working with the chief constable on “back to basics” policing.