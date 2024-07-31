A Woking-based charity is hoping to get into the spirit of the upcoming Paralympics by hosting its own event.
LinkAble is inviting everyone to its Paralympics community fun day on Tuesday, August 27. It will be held at the Sportsbox at Hoe Valley School from 10.30am to 4pm.
It offers people a chance to try out accessible para-sports in an easy going environment. Attendees can enter as a team or individually. Participating in activities that include Boccia, walking football, accessible cycling by Wheels For All and more.
The charity said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for corporate team building, sports teams and community group, or a great day out for a group of friends. “The competition will see disabled and non-disabled people competing together in sports that give everyone an equal opportunity.”
Cost is £10 for adults and £5 for children. Could you be Woking's next Paralympics champion?