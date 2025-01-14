After the huge success of LinkAble’s Paralympic event last summer, the charity is launching a boccia club for those with a learning disability and for autistic people.
Boccia, pronounced bot-cha and related to bowls and petanque, proved to be one of the stand-out activities during LinkAble’s summer event, providing a fun, inclusive and accessible experience for everyone involved.
It is a game of strategy and accuracy originally designed to be played by people with cerebral palsy. Now the sport attracts those of all abilities.
Sue Stockman, CEO of LinkAble, said: "The success of boccia at our Paralympics event made it clear we needed to create this club. Offering accessible activities that support people with a learning disability and autistic people to build skills, confidence, and friendships is central to our mission.
“We invite everyone to join us – it’ll be a relaxed, welcoming group where everyone can enjoy this fantastic sport.”
Boccia is an official Paralympic sport designed to be accessible to people with different needs and abilities. The sport uses soft balls that can be thrown or rolled, sometimes with the assistance of a specialist ramp.
It requires skill and strategy rather than physical strength, making it the perfect sport for everyone to enjoy.
LinkAble staff will be on hand to support all attendees for this exciting opportunity to learn and develop together as a community.
This new boccia group is enthusiastically supported by LinkAble’s Paralympic event partner Freedom Leisure, who have offered to provide their facilities and boccia kits for free.
The first evening is open to all but after that registration with LinkAble is required.
For further details on registering, visit https://www.linkable.org.uk/pages/how-to-register-with-linkable