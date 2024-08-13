Woking learning disability and autism charity LinkAble is partnering with Freedom Leisure to host a community Paralympics day.
To celebrate the 2024 Paralympic Games, which begin on 28 August in Paris, everyone is invited to take part in the Paralympics Community Fun Day, which runs from 10.30am to 4pm on 27 August at Woking Sportsbox on Egley Road.
The relaxed day will feature the disabled and non-disabled of all ages competing together in sports that give everyone an equal opportunity to take part.
Enter as an individual or a team, and there is an opportunity to practise the sports in the morning before the games in the afternoon. The sports include boccia, walking football and accessible cycling run by the charity Wheels for All.
According to the active-together website, boccia (pronounced bot-cha) is similar to bowls for athletes with a disability. It can be played by individuals, pairs, or teams of three. The aim is to throw leather balls close to a white target ball, or jack. The balls can be moved with hands or feet, or, sometimes, with an assistive device. It is played indoors on a court similar in size to a badminton court.
LinkAble will welcome rising boccia star Matt Berry to the event. Matt is the boccia BC3 English National Champion with a world ranking of 21 and hopes to compete in the 2028 Paralympics.
Matt, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, will open the event with a motivational speech and offer his expert guidance through the morning’s Boccia taster session.
He said: “I am keen to inspire disabled people to participate in sport and feel that being positive a role model to others is an important part of being an elite athlete.”
Sue Stockman, LinkAble’s CEO, said: “This event is a brilliant opportunity for the community to come together for a day of accessible games. We have chosen sports that give people of all abilities a level playing field to enjoy competing together.”
Issey Groves, childrens activities and events manager at Freedom Leisure, added: “We are delighted, with Linkable, to host the event at our Woking Sportsbox. We are always looking at ways to improve lives through leisure.”
Woking MP Will Forster will present medals to the winners of each game, and the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales, will be attending to cheer the players on.
Mr Forster said: “LinkAble is an invaluable charity that supports people to create the life they want to live. I am looking forward to attending their Paralympic event, which will bring together our community for a fun and inclusive day of sport.”
All proceeds from the event will enable LinkAble to continue its important work supporting those with a learning disability and autistic people. LinkAble is grateful to Freedom Leisure, and sponsors Sport England, Wheels for All and The Fidelis Foundation, without whom this event would not be possible.
Tickets are £5 to enter the competition with spectators and children free, but you need to register.