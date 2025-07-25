Local disabled people will come together next month for the LinkAble Inclusive Games.
The event, on 26 August, will take place at Woking Sportsbox from 10.30am to 4pm. It follows the success of LinkAble’s 2024 Paralympic Games and will return as an annual celebration.
Organised by the learning disability and autism charity LinkAble, it will offer the chance to try a range of adapted sports that everyone can enjoy.
Sue Stockman, LinkAble’s CEO, said: “This event is all about making sport accessible, inclusive, and fun for everyone.
“Trying a new sport can be daunting, especially for people with a disability. So, this is a fantastic opportunity to give it a go in a welcoming and supportive environment. We were blown away by the success of last year’s event and can’t wait to host another amazing day!”
At the event participants can experience four exciting sports designed for all abilities:
Boccia, a paralympic sport where players aim to get their balls closest to a target ball; table cricket, an adapted version of cricket played on a table tennis table with teams taking turns to bowl or bat, run by Surrey Indoor Cricket; accessible cycling, on adapted bikes provided by Surrey Wheels for All; and walking football, a slower-paced version of football led by Woking Walking Football.
LinkAble is extremely grateful to event partner Freedom Leisure, whose fantastic support has made this event possible.
Seymours Estate Agents has also supported with a generous £1,000 donation, and LinkAble’s corporate partner, The Fidelis Partnership, will run a water-stand at the event to ensure everyone stays hydrated.
The event is a brilliant celebration of accessibility and LinkAble would love to see as many people as possible attend.
Tickets are £10 to play in the games and carers are free. Find out more here at https://www.linkable.org.uk/events/inclusive-games-25
