LinkAble and Woking Football Club are hosting a Christmas Fair Family Fun Day on Sunday, December 1 from 11am to 4pm at Woking Football Ground.
The event promises to bring the community together for a day of fun and holiday cheer. Visitors will enjoy a vibrant festive market featuring stalls by local businesses, offering unique gifts, crafts, and treats. Seasonal refreshments such as mince pies and mulled wine will also be available. Children can enjoy a dedicated craft area with fun soap-making sessions and Willow Weaving. The highlight of the day will undoubtedly be the chance to meet Santa Claus!
With live music, delicious refreshments, and plenty of activities to keep children entertained, the Christmas Fair Family Fun Day is a perfect outing for the whole family.
Proceeds from the event will benefit LinkAble, a Woking-based charity that supports people with a learning disability and autistic people to develop skills, confidence and lasting friendships. By attending, visitors will directly contribute to LinkAble's impactful work in the community.
Simon Jones, business development director at Woking Football Club, said: “Over 300 local families rely on LinkAble’s support. They are a fantastic cause that Woking Football Club is proud to support. We encourage everyone to come along to our Christmas Fair, which promises to be a brilliant day out for a good cause.”
Sue Stockman, LinkAble's CEO, added: “We are thrilled to have the support of local organisations who understand the value of our work at LinkAble. Thanks to Woking Football Club, Seymours Estate Agent in Woking, and Inno-Lite, we can host this fantastic event. It will be a great opportunity for our community to get into the festive spirit while supporting a local charity.”
LinkAble thanks event partner Woking Football Club, as well as sponsors Seymours Estate Agent in Woking for supporting Santa’s Grotto and Inno-Lite, who is generously lighting the event at no cost.
To learn more, visit the event page at: https://www.linkable.org.uk/events/christmas-fair-family-fun-day.