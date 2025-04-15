A local group have raised more than £900 for two charities with their “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” challenge.
In a novel idea, men were asked to walk a mile-long loop, beginning and ending at the Kingfield Arms with a stop at the Crown and Anchor in Old Woking, in women’s shoes – further dressing up was optional.
“So on April 12 we just set off and did it,” said organiser Aneece Bear. “I’d done a similar thing about 10 years ago but nothing since, so I thought that it was a good time to revive the idea.
“I decided to set it up for two charities this time round, Momentum children’s charity and Tommy’s.
“Both charities have been a great support to friends. Momentum supported a friend who was introduced to them when their 18-month-old son was admitted to hospital suffering numerous seizures – he was admitted to ICU and diagnosed with a brain abnormality that required urgent surgery.
“Momentum supported them throughout this awful time and even now a year on continue with check-in chats, respite breaks and day trips among other things. They are amazing and my friend has often said that she doesn’t know what they would have done without them.”
Tommy’s charity has supported another friend of Aneece. They said: “After our baby girl was stillborn last year, we have been able to access invaluable information via Tommy’s charity.
“We’ve been able to read stories of parents going through similar situations which has helped us to not feel so alone. We can also access online support groups and digest copious amounts of research and information that has helped us process what has happened.
“Tommy’s is such an important charity, researching the causes and prevention of pregnancy complications, miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.
“Hopefully one day we will live in a world where all babies arrive safely and healthy, because the impact of pregnancy and baby loss lasts a lifetime.”
Aneece added: “Both pubs supported the charities and the event. There was so much laughter during the walk as the men tried to strut their stuff in their heels and dresses. Cars were stopping to donate, shops on the route also donated and the weather was perfect.
“There were so many involved on the day that were helping to collect donations and just joining in with the walk.
“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped me to make this successful. I will be organising this each year and we will change the charity we support each year.
“So far we have raised £945.09 and this will be split between the two charities. There is still money being donated so at the moment I don’t have a full total just yet.
“But if anyone would like to donate please go to the JustGiving pages. They are, for Momentum, www.justgiving.com/page/aneece-bear-15 and, for Tommy’s, www.justgiving.com/page/aneecebear-25”