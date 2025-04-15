LinkAble, Woking's learning disability and autism charity, is offering an exciting opportunity for golfers: the chance of an unforgettable day at the prestigious Wentworth Golf Club.
Wentworth is renowned for a luxury and prestige which attracts celebrities and golfing champions from all over the world. Now it could be your turn to tee off there.
As an exclusive club, non-members require an invitation to play at Wentworth.
LinkAble volunteer Alex is a member and has generously donated a guest entry to raise money for LinkAble. Alex will accompany you on the day and play with you. You will be his guests.
You and two friends will enjoy a three-ball round on the iconic West Course and complimentary lunch at the stunning clubhouse.
Go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/alexander-gadd-1 and make a £10 donation – this will give you one entry. The more donations you make, the better your chance.
Entries close on Thursday, 30 April and the draw takes place on 1 May at midday.
A random name generator will select the winner live, and the winner will be notified by email and announced on social media.
“We’re are so grateful to Alex, who is not only a much-loved LinkAble volunteer but has also donated this incredible prize, which has already raised over £3,500,” said Sue Stockman, LinkAble's CEO.
“This is a true bucket-list experience for any golf fan, and helps us continue supporting people with a learning disability and autistic people to develop skills, confidence and lasting friendships.”
Alex added: “I’ve been volunteering with LinkAble for two years, and spending my Saturdays with the members is the highlight of my week. I’m incredibly grateful for the time I share with the kids, and the lessons they’ve taught me have been invaluable. This offers a chance to give back.”