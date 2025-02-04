The Lightbox is hosting exhibitions of work by two of the world’s most famous artists.
Matisse: Drawing with Scissors, Late Works 1950-1954 (until 11 May) presents 35 prints of the famous cut-outs created by the influential artist, Henri Matisse (1869-1954), and Paula Rego: Visions of English Literature (until 8 June) presents three of the great artist’s most ambitious print series inspired by iconic literature, from Peter Pan to Jane Eyre.
The French painter, sculptor and designer Matisse was one of the 20th century’s most influential artists. His vibrant works are celebrated for their extraordinary richness and colour; his spectacular paper cut-outs were his final triumph.
Matisse: Drawing with Scissors, a Hayward Gallery touring exhibition, includes many of his iconic images, such as The Snail and the Blue Nudes. Matisse continued creating highly original works into his eighties.
For his cut-outs he used hand-painted paper which he carved into with scissors. The colours he used were so strong that he was advised by his doctor to wear dark glasses.
Paula Rego: Visions of English Literature, also a Hayward Gallery touring exhibition, celebrates the work of internationally renowned Portuguese-British artist Paula Rego and showcases the artist’s remarkable printmaking practice, looking into the literary influences that inspired Rego’s works.
Rego (1935-2022) drew inspiration from a vast range of sources, from traditional folklore and fairytales to nursery rhymes and literary classics. This exhibition presents three of the artist’s most ambitious and profound series of works in printmaking: nursery rhymes, Peter Pan and Jane Eyre, made across a decade of the artist’s life.
These works will be accompanied by a variety of rarely seen personal items, including preparatory sketches, etching plates and Rego’s very own childhood copy of Peter Pan.
Rego's work tells stories that combine fantasy and imagination, innocence and cruelty to explore the complexities of life and the experience of women in particular.