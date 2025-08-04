Sweet Passion Cakes has celebrated 10 years of independent artisan baking in the heart of West Byfleet.
The occasion was marked with a community celebration and a signature anniversary afternoon tea.
“Everything was made from scratch on site, as it has been since we first opened our doors,” said Jo Schwarzkopf, director and cake decorator.
“We're not only known for our elegant, continental-style baking but also for our warm, personalised customer experience. As one customer put it, ’It’s the kind of place where they remember your name, your coffee order, and what cake you loved last time. Every visit feels special , it’s not just about the food, it’s about how you’re made to feel.’
“Flavour and flair has always been at the heart of Sweet Passion Cakes. From our Great Taste Award-winning patisserie (2022, 2023, 2024) to daily favourites like our croque monsieur and veggie quiche, we remain committed to quality.
“We know how challenging it can be for independent businesses to thrive on the high street these days, and we truly appreciate all the support we've received over the past decade.”
Sweet Passion Cakes is owned and managed by Jo and Istvan.
“Beyond our professional partnership, we are partners in our personal lives, and establishing a cake shop has been a lifelong aspiration,” Jo added. “We are originally from Hungary and met in England 20 years ago, embarking on our baking journey from our rented apartment.
“Our dedicated team also includes Claudiu, our front of house assistant manager, and Toshiko, a talented patisserie professional.
“Istvan and I are trained pastry chefs and patissiers with decades of experience, and our compact team comprises highly skilled and passionate individuals.
“Our cakes and bakes embody a piece of our Austro-Hungarian culinary heritage, offering a small taste of the continent alongside quintessential British traditions, such as afternoon tea.”
