Lidl has announced it is looking at three potential locations for new stores in the Woking area.
The supermarket chain celebrates 30 years this year since the opening of its first store in the UK in 1994. To celebrate they are looking to open new supermarkets and expand existing stores.
Since 1994 the chain has gone on to open 960 stores across England, Scotland and Wales, emplying 31,000 members of staff.
The chain currently has its record market share of eight per cent around the UK.
Three locations in the Woking area have been included in its wishlist of new locations for stores.
These are listed as ‘Woking Central’, ‘Woking – Goldsworth Park/Knaphill’ and ‘Woking – Sheerwater/West Byfleet’. It is unclear if Lidl wants to open in one or more locations.
The current closest stores to Woking sit in Byfleet and Guildford making the possibility of a Woking store more likely.
Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.
“This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country.”