Anyone wanting to get their hands on a classic James Bond poster won’t want to let anyone else Live and Let Buy.
There’s sure to be a Q to get hold of this rare poster from the film Dr No, which is expected to reach up to £12,000 when it goes under the hammer at Ewbank’s Auctioneers in Woking.
The print, featuring Sean Connery as the iconic spy surrounded by bikini-clad Bond girls, is described as being in "very good condition."
The film was the first movie in the James Bond series and also starred actress and model Ursula Andress, Canadian-American actor Joseph Wiseman and film and Broadway actor Jack Lord.
A poster of the 1975 comedy-horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show is in the same auction and is estimated to fetch £600 to £800.
A poster of 1980s teen adventure The Goonies is expected to fetch between £350 to £450 while a print of the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock crime thriller Dial M For Murder should sell for £300 to £500.
A rare poster from the sci-fi movie The Beast With A Million Eyes could fetch £200 to £300 when it goes to auction.
While a print of the retro classic sci-fi horror movie Invasion of the Hell Creatures will also be going under the hammer, where it's estimated to sell for £200 to £300.
Andrew Ewbanks, from Ewbank's Auctioneers in Surrey, said the posters are "amazing" and will "provide buyers with extraordinary value."
He said: "One of the things collectors of any fine art or design always look for is what we call wall power.
"These amazing posters have that in spades and provide buyers with extraordinary value."
The posters will go under the hammer on Wednesday (January 22) and live online bidding is available via www.ewbankauctions.co.uk