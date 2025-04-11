Thanks to all on
our litter-pick
Church families were joined by Cllr Louise Morales, the Mayor of Woking, and two residents from Kingsleigh Care Home to clear local streets in Old Woking and Kingfield last Thursday (10 April).
The community litter-pick jointly organised by New Life Church in Kingfield and St. Peter’s Church, Old Woking saw about 20 people take to the streets and clear 10 black sacks of rubbish.
I would like to thank everyone who joined us to help make their community a cleaner place. We were also very grateful to the Mayor, Cllr Louise Morales who joined us for the whole event.
The children, in particular, really enjoyed it and wanted to keep going.
Litter-picking took place from 9.30 and 11am, after which everyone returned for refreshments at New Life Church plus an Easter egg hunt for the children.
Andrew Bates
Outreach Team Leader at New Life Church
Holiday health
The NHS in Surrey is reminding the public where to go should they become unwell over the Easter period.
GP surgeries and accident and emergency departments are expected to be busy during this time which is why it is so important that the public use the right service for their health concern.
Professor Andrew Rhodes, joint chief medical officer at Surrey Heartlands NHS, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the long bank holiday weekend and Easter holidays whilst remaining safe and healthy.
“Should you become unwell, please make sure you are using the right service so that those who need emergency care over the bank holiday can be seen as quickly as possible.
“For non-emergencies, the NHS 111 service can be contacted either by phone or online where they will triage patients to the most appropriate service.
“Whilst pharmacies are open during the long weekend, GP surgeries are not, so do plan ahead with any repeat medication you may need to prevent you becoming unwell.”
The public are also being encouraged to “Think Pharmacy First” and visit their local pharmacy for minor health concerns.
If you or a member of your family are feeling unwell with a minor health concern such as an ear infection, impetigo, insect bites, shingles, sinusitis, sore throats or urine infections, please visit your local pharmacy and ask for a consultation in the first instance.
You’ll receive advice and even medication, if you need it, getting you on the road to recovery sooner.
Pharmacy opening times across Surrey can be found on the NHS England website – Surrey-Pharmacy-Opening-Times-Easter-BH-2025.pdf
There are also mental health services available over the bank holiday weekend to support anyone in need.
For urgent support, call the 24/7 Mental Health Crisis Helpline on 0800 915 4644.
Safe Havens are also available across the county for out-of-hours care.
More information is available on the Surrey and Borders website. Alternatively, contact the Samaritans on 116 123.
On behalf of the NHS in Surrey