Woking Debates
tackles Iran war
On Saturday, 23 May, Woking Debates will be focusing on the conflict between the USA, Israel and Iran. The event is entitled: Is the war in Iran legal? What should the UK be doing?
The hostilities have thrown the accepted world order into disarray, with countries rapidly forming new alliances while old ones are in considerable doubt about the reasons for the attacks on Iran.
Although an uneasy peace temporarily exists at the time of writing, the war could break out again at any time. Nothing has been resolved and the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz threatens worldwide economic disaster.
We will be considering why the war is taking place and the role of the UK. Are our government’s actions so far enough, or should it be taking firmer action?
If you would like to speak on this topic please contact us, as we are always looking for fresh viewpoints. We plan to get a variety of views including, we hope, from people with a personal experience of Iran.
The debate is from 11am to 12.30 at Woking United Reformed Church in White Rose Lane, Woking.
Entrance is free, with donations welcome to help us cover expenses. Tea and coffee will be served from 10.30am. The event will be livestreamed on Zoom. Email [email protected] to receive the link.
Keith Scott
Chair, Woking Debates
Have your say
An estimated 20,100 people live with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the South East.
The condition can be debilitating, exhausting and unpredictable, and people face overwhelming extra costs – from mobility aids to visits from carers.
Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is supposed to help people manage these costs. But in reality, assessments often don’t consider the fluctuating and invisible symptoms of conditions like MS, making people feel unheard and disbelieved.
So, all too often, people are left fighting for support they need to live independently.
We now have an opportunity to fix this injustice. A new review into PIP, called the Timms Review, has published a call for evidence. The review team want to hear people’s views and experiences of how PIP is currently working. They'd also like to hear ideas about how the process could be improved.
They will then put forward recommendations to the government. The deadline to share your views is Thursday 28 May.
If you have experience of PIP, make sure your voice is heard.
Find out how to have your say by visiting mssociety.org.uk/pip-consultation
Nick Moberly
CEO of the MS Society
Curtain falls
Woking Film Club brings down the curtain on its 45th season on 28 May.
The final presentation of the season, after a short Annual General Meeting, is the Italian film Mid-August Lunch. Middle-aged Gianni lives with his mother in their old apartment. The debts are mounting, but if Gianni looks after the building manager's mother during the August bank holiday all will be forgiven.
Guest membership for a single show is £6. The films are shown at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane and the performance begins promptly at 8pm.
Chair
Woking Film Club
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