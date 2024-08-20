!!!TWO LETTERS, MAYBE JUST ON SHORT SIDE. HAVE INCLUDED A SECOND PIC IF NEEDED BUT EITHER PIC CAN GO QUITE BIG!!!
LITTER-PICKERS
HELP CLEAN UP
I would like to thank everyone who joined in a community litter-pick organised by New Life Church in Kingfield last Thursday (15th August) and who helped to tidy up a few streets in the area near the church.
I’d also like to thank the Mayor, Cllr Louise Morales, who welcomed participants and thanked them for giving up their time to help make their community a cleaner place before rolling up her sleeves and joining in with the litter-picking.
Participants enjoyed working together with Isaac Luke, 9, saying: “This is great! When can we do it again?”
Litter-picking took place from 9.30am – 11am, after which everyone was invited for refreshments at the church building. It was very good to see people coming together to make a difference to their local environment.
I think it is encouraging for people to see that we care about our community and a number of people that we walked past thanked us. Andrew Bates Outreach Team Leader New Life Church
LOCAL HEROES
Some while ago I wrote a letter to you, which you published, urging folk to support their local companies.
At the time, struggling with blindness, I used RSM in Knaphill, my local domestic appliances store, to help me change my fridge freezer, and later I found myself dealing with this incredibly polite and accommodating local store.
Their efficiency and manner of service was beyond belief.
Now, I have many friends who have businesses and struggle to find staff. One is my clinical ecology cleaner who struggles with our well-used Henry vacuum cleaner, the hose of which had split, and there was nobody to track down a replacement.
Suddenly I remembered RSM in Knaphill so I rang them and was asked whom I wished to speak to. I told the operator I used to speak to a Trish, and was also greatly assisted by Malcolm, Oliver, Adam or Steve. I was told they’re all still there and working hard.
So this is a reminder to support our local companies.
Well done RSM! No wonder you are popular as most people do not like dealing with strangers.
Pearl Coleman
Christian Clinic for Environmental Medicine
Westfield