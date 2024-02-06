I have supported vulnerable, abused women and guided them through the difficult process of housing/funding/legal support to remove perpetrators from their lives; sifted through paperwork, much of it unopened through fear, to give clarity on financial position and next steps; linked with the Job Centre, GP surgeries, debt collection agencies, utility companies and Woking Borough Council to support Woking’s vulnerable residents; supported people for whom English is not their first language, giving them equal guidance; provided outreach support at Byfleet – many of our residents cannot afford to travel into “the big town”.