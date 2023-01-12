I know many hospitals over the past ten years or more are given government funding to send some members of staff (from every single hospital in the UK) to India and Pakistan to recruit overseas junior doctors, which is great for them, but the cost that the government spend on these visits could be used towards our own UK students. Perhaps something for our Conservative government to consider going forward! It’s not like the government did not see this crisis coming – even before COVID, it was rearing its ugly head and perhaps now something will be done.