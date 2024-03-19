Villagers will be tidying up around Chobham on Saturday, March 30 in their annual blitz on litter.
The event is a contribution to the Great British Spring Clean, the country’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign.
It was started in Chobham eight years ago by Philippa Anderson, the deputy chair of national organisers Keep Britain Tidy, when she lived in the village.
Philippa has moved to Weybridge but members who joined her village litter-picking team are carrying on organising the clean-up.
Volunteers will assemble by the recycling bins in the car park at 10am for a two-hour clean-up of footpaths, verges, hedgerows and ditches. Last year, the team collected 40 bags of rubbish.
Bags and litter pickers will be provided, while the pickers are asked to wear sensible clothes, shoes and gloves.
Philippa said: “Chobham is a beautiful, seemingly clean village, but in 2023 we found even more litter than the previous year.”