SECURITY staff at Marks & Spencer and Victoria Place have been praised after helping a Chobham teenager cope with an alarming situation for her in the store last week.
Kiera Boyce, 16, with her assistance dog, Noodle, who helps Kiera cope with her autism, were shopping when another dog barked at them, triggering Kiera’s often overwhelming anxiety.
However, swift intervention by the security staff, and Noodle’s concern, helped Kiera to cope.
“I’m so proud that the same girl who couldn’t leave her room, and wouldn't communicate, three years ago will independently shop in Woking with Noodle thanks to how safe the security staff have always made her feel,” said Jac, Kiera’s mum.
“They are honestly a credit to the town. If she hadn’t already built up trust in them the events of last Wednesday would have completely set her back.
“The thought of Noodle being attacked by a reactive pet and being unable to continue working terrifies Kiera. I can’t thank them enough for the speed and compassion with which they acted.”
Noodle, a five-year-old yellow labrador retriever, has transformed Kiera’s life since joining her some three years ago through the Autism Assistance charity, with the help of a £2,600 donation from the Chobham-based Children With Special Needs Foundation.
Their bond was forged early. After only five months together, Noodle was diagnosed with mast cell cancer and was unable to work for many months.
A lump was removed and he had chemotherapy, but Kiera moved her mattress downstairs so they could be together all the time.
Kiera’s unshakeable faith in Noodle has given her the confidence to venture into Woking on her own, and last Wednesday was only the second time that she had attempted it.
Any thought of Noodle of being attacked, and consequently unable to work, sends Kiera’s anxiety soaring, which is why it was so important for the situation to be quickly defused.
“Noodle is a fully trained autism assistance dog with two years of rigorous training,” Kiera said. “He has been trained to help mitigate my disabilities, so I can live. He really does do a life-saving job.
‘'That day in Woking, I was becoming highly stressed and overwhelmed, but Noodle was trying to find a way out and take me away from the situation.
“As I was walking off, I was hyperventilating. Noodle was trying to get me to sit down, so I listened to him and sat down.
“Noodle went into deep pressure therapy, which is where he will lay his entire body weight on me and push me to the floor, grounding me so I'm unable to get up and move until he can sense and feel that I'm able to function and cope normally again.
“Once I was ready and able, Noodle got up and went into a front block, which is where he will stand in front of me and stop anyone from coming close as it can cause me to become stressed and upset again.
“As soon as I’d fully calmed down I got up and tried my best to carry on. As I entered the main building I felt so calm and safe, realising and seeing all of the security team there.
“Then as I was walking to the lift, one security guard saw Noodle, looked at his vest and then smiled at me.
“Even though most won't think anything of it, I can't even explain how that small interaction helped me.
“Security made sure I was okay to carry on and praised me on how good Noodle had been.”
FOR more information on assistance dogs, visit www.autismdogs.co.uk, for whom Kiera is an ambassador.