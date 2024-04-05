A landowner and their contractor have been prosecuted and fined more than £18,000 for the unauthorised felling of more than 100 protected trees on land adjacent to Upshot Lane, Pyrford, by a judge at Guildford Magistrates’ Court.
During an initial hearing in October 2023, Burhill Development Ltd, who owns the land at Upshot Lane, pleaded guilty to the unauthorised felling of more than 100 trees protected by Tree Preservation Orders (TPO), as well as causing damage to a further seven protected trees.
Meanwhile, their arboricultural contractor, P&A Services, who carried out the work, pleaded guilty to the unauthorised felling and causing damage to the protected trees.
A Tree Preservation Order protects specific trees, groups of trees or woodland that benefit the wider community.
Having both pleaded guilty, the landowner and contractor received substantial fines.
Burhill Developments Ltd were ordered to pay a total of £15,140, comprising fines of £11,000, a victim surcharge of £2,000 and council costs of £2,140.
P&A Services were ordered to pay a total of £2,900, comprising fines of £1,000, a victim surcharge of £400 and council costs of £1,500.
Beverley Kuchar, Woking Borough Council’s strategic director for place, said: “We welcome the outcome of this important case. Whether you permit or cause wilful damage to our environment we will take legal action wherever necessary.