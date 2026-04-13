The Friends of RSPCA Millbrook are inviting local businesses, schools and charities to sponsor and be part of Millbrook’s Fun Dog Show on Saturday, 9 May — the Chobham rehoming centre’s biggest and most popular fundraising event of the year.
“All proceeds stay within the centre, helping to provide vital veterinary care, equipment, and enrichment for the animals we look after,” said Lauren, one of Millbrook’s dedicated volunteers.
“In 2025 alone, we successfully rehomed more than 450 animals, from the smallest mouse to the largest horse.
“This much-loved Fun Dog Show is a community day and attracts a large crowd of families and local residents, making it a fantastic opportunity to showcase your business while supporting a great cause.
“If you are asking ‘Why sponsor us?’, the answer is that by being part of the day you will promote your business to a wide local audience; gain on-the-day exposure through banners, leaflet and announcements; and be recognised as a valued community supporter.
“Sponsorship starts from £100, with funds going directly towards event essentials such as prizes, rosettes, and our ‘Top Dog of the Day’ trophy. You can choose to be a general sponsor or even sponsor an individual show ring.
“Even if sponsorship isn’t the right fit, you can still get involved — we warmly welcome raffle and tombola donations such as vouchers, products or experiences.
“If you would like to support this fantastic event or find out more, we’d love to hear from you.
“Thank you in advance for helping us make a real difference to animals in need — and for being part of a wonderful community event.”
For more details on the various classes and times, registration and fees please visit https://www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.