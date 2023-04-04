POSTPONED from last year, Shonen Knife’s 40th anniversary UK Tour finally reaches The Boileroom in Guildford on Wednesday 12 April.
The all-girl Japanese pop-punk trio started life in Osaka in 1981. They were formed by sisters Naoko and Atsuko Yamano and now with Lisa Kawano as the third member, they have never looked back.
Credited with being huge influences on everyone from Sonic Youth to Nirvana, they’ll be delving into their extensive back catalogue for this tour.
Expect to hear hits like Twist Barbie, I Am A Cat, Riding On the Rocket and Sushi Bar.