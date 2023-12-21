An interim managing director for Woking Borough Council is to be appointed for a payment up to £286,000.
The latest government report into the state of the council’s debt recovery says that Richard Carr will take up the role after Julie Fisher decided to step down as CEO after less than two years.
According to a letter sent to the council, Mr Carr will be “entitled to a fee” of £1,100 a day, up to 260 days, as well as expenses.
In a letter to Ms Fisher, the commissioners said: “Tough decisions need to be made, requiring clear leadership across the authority, and a steady hand at the wheel.”
Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “I’m pleased that the commissioners have recognised the council’s hard work and the progress we have made in their second report, while setting out clearly the very significant challenges the council continues to face.
“I’m delighted that Julie has kindly agreed to stay on as chief executive until April to ensure that the council has the senior leadership it needs over that period and to enable an effective handover to Richard.”