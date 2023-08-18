BUS company Stagecoach is launching major improvements to its services in and around Guildford next month, including the popular 34 route serving Woking.
Operations manager Graham Harmer said: “These changes will make bus travel more attractive to those living in and visiting the communities we serve.
“We’re running more buses on our three major Guildford town services from Stoughton, Merrow Park and Bushy Hill.
“We’ll also run extra trips on our popular 34 service connecting Camberley, Lightwater, Woking and Guildford with buses now running every 30 minutes, seven days a week.
“And we’re encouraging anyone considering a career change to join our driving team to help us add even more new services into the future.
“It’s the perfect opportunity to work within the heart of our communities, with bus services providing lifeline connections for hundreds across Guildford and Woking every day.
“We’re confident residents will take advantage of increased services and the government’s £2 single bus fare promotion.”